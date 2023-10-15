Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:LGST) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 1,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 73,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76.

Get Semper Paratus Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Semper Paratus Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,541,000.

About Semper Paratus Acquisition

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire companies operating in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.