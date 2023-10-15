Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:LGST) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 1,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 73,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $250,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,541,000.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Company Profile

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire companies operating in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries.

