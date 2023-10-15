ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is Inspire Investing LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.5% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total transaction of $529,841.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,013.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $529,841.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,013.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $10.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $549.66. 777,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,683. The company has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.90 and a 52-week high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

