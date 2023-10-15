Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $200.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.82 and a fifty-two week high of $261.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.56%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

