Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 22.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,171,000 after buying an additional 64,940 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $913,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Quanta Services Stock Down 2.5 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $173.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.03. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.25 and a fifty-two week high of $212.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

