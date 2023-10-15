Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,115 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.42 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $94.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.44 and its 200 day moving average is $86.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

