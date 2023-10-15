Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,746 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in FMC by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in FMC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.68. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FMC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.87.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

