Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WST has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $1,367,643.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $1,367,643.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,752 shares of company stock worth $22,713,817 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $385.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $390.88 and its 200 day moving average is $371.59. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.66.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

