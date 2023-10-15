Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in IDEX by 34.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in IDEX by 76,485.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in IDEX by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after buying an additional 1,576,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IEX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.08.

IDEX Stock Performance

IDEX stock opened at $200.64 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $196.85 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.50.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.28 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.12%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

