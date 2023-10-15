Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $83.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

