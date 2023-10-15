Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.25.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $131.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.24. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.59 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 109.37%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.