Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,378 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:ON opened at $89.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.80. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,342 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,146. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ON. Benchmark lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

