Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,307 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,958,000 after purchasing an additional 926,751 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,435,000 after buying an additional 819,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 664.1% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,024,000 after buying an additional 514,372 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $246.94 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $199.01 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.91.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

