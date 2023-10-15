Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,724 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,863 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 379.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.47.

Shares of GM opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $43.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

