Shilanski & Associates Inc. Buys 2,435 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.3% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 163,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 329,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 77,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $32.11 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

