Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHLS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.94 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 37.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 160.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,942,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,343 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 67.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 77,392 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

