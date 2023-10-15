Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Shopify were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,365,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Shopify by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Shopify by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Shopify by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,425,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.01. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 2.08.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

