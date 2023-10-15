Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOP. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shopify from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore increased their price objective on Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Shopify from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.09.

SHOP opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. Shopify has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.01.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. Analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 317.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

