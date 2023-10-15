Short Interest in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Declines By 18.8%

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A2Z Smart Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of AZ opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $3.04.
A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative net margin of 160.41% and a negative return on equity of 750.22%.
A2Z Smart Technologies Company Profile
A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides military and civilization technologies for supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets; and the Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.
