Short Interest in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expands By 15.3%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 599,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi Louise Boness sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,441 shares in the company, valued at $92,891.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 77.7% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Price Performance

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $4.48 on Friday. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMTX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

