Short Interest in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Rises By 24.2%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 949,100 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 764,200 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Frederic Pla acquired 20,000 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Akoya Biosciences by 24.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 25,845 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 216.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

AKYA opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. Akoya Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $174.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 123.30% and a negative net margin of 89.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AKYA. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Featured Articles

