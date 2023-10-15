Short Interest in AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Expands By 16.7%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 359,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AlTi Global Stock Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ ALTI opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. AlTi Global has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $51.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AlTi Global will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James downgraded AlTi Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AlTi Global by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,281,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 971,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 210,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 1,223.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 315,530 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the 1st quarter worth about $3,216,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 145,826 shares in the last quarter. 9.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

