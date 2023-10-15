Short Interest in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Decreases By 11.9%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the September 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 14.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 383.9% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,249,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 991,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 691,410 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 1,161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 395,248 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,515,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 814.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 180,868 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXO stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.49 and a quick ratio of 12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ALX Oncology from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

