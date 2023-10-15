Short Interest in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Drops By 10.8%

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 92,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

American Outdoor Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $123.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.34. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 223,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 75,513 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,065,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49,237 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Stories

