Short Interest in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Decreases By 13.2%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on American Superconductor from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $191.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55.
American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $30.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.
