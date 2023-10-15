Short Interest in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Decreases By 13.2%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on American Superconductor from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

American Superconductor Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 43.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $191.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $30.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

