Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Drops By 27.2%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the September 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Amex Exploration Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AMXEF opened at $0.82 on Friday. Amex Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

