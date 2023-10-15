Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Drops By 27.2%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the September 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Amex Exploration Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AMXEF opened at $0.82 on Friday. Amex Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.
Amex Exploration Company Profile
