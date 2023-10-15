Short Interest in Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Grows By 19.2%

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,303,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 2,770,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 75.2 days.
Argosy Minerals Stock Down 0.9 %
ARYMF opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23. Argosy Minerals has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.78.
Argosy Minerals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Argosy Minerals
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Argosy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argosy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.