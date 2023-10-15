Short Interest in Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Grows By 19.2%

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,303,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 2,770,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 75.2 days.

Argosy Minerals Stock Down 0.9 %

ARYMF opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23. Argosy Minerals has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.78.

Argosy Minerals Company Profile

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Argentina and the United States. Its flagship project is the Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

