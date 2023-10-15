Short Interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Drops By 28.7%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the September 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Shares of Arqit Quantum stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Arqit Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQQ. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 438.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 11.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arqit Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Read Our Latest Report on ARQQ

About Arqit Quantum

(Get Free Report)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.