Short Interest in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Declines By 18.2%

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

BANX stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.60 million, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. ArrowMark Financial has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

ArrowMark Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John Scott Emrich acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,291.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 508,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 262,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 29.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the first quarter worth about $823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

About ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

