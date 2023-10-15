Short Interest in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Grows By 47.3%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the September 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Down 2.7 %

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARGGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 375 ($4.59) to GBX 400 ($4.90) in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 425 ($5.20) to GBX 379 ($4.64) in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.