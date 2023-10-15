Short Interest in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Drops By 27.2%

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the September 15th total of 8,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 205.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895,302 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 272.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,572,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,290,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.83. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

