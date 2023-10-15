Short Interest in Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Grows By 28.1%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the September 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

Shares of ATLKY stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 31.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.1109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Atlas Copco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Copco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Atlas Copco

About Atlas Copco

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.