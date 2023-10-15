Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Grows By 25.4%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the September 15th total of 130,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 289,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auddia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Auddia by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Auddia in the first quarter valued at $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Auddia in the second quarter valued at $65,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Auddia by 4,981.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Auddia by 103.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Auddia Price Performance

Shares of Auddia stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Auddia has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.

About Auddia

Auddia ( NASDAQ:AUUD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system.

