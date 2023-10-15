Short Interest in Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Declines By 13.3%

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 170.0 days.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLWYF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,200 ($26.93) to GBX 2,300 ($28.15) in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,727 ($33.38) to GBX 2,526 ($30.92) in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,700 ($33.05) to GBX 2,500 ($30.60) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
