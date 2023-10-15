Short Interest in Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Declines By 13.3%

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 170.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLWYF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,200 ($26.93) to GBX 2,300 ($28.15) in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,727 ($33.38) to GBX 2,526 ($30.92) in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,700 ($33.05) to GBX 2,500 ($30.60) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

BLWYF stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. Bellway has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

