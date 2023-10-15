Short Interest in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Decreases By 37.3%

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the September 15th total of 229,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $149,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,707,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,510,204.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Biodesix news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $149,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,707,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,510,204.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 32,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $53,391.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,611,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,203,540.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,749 shares of company stock worth $13,551 over the last three months. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Biodesix in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Biodesix in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Biodesix in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Biodesix in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDSX stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.15. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.53.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 million. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 1,628.23% and a negative net margin of 158.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Biodesix will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

