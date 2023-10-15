Short Interest in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Declines By 18.8%

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 958,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 478,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 326,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,271. The company has a market capitalization of $784.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

BRKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.75 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 337.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 735.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

