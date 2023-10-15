Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Grows By 54.1%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.67 per share, with a total value of $349,274.97. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 946,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,906,277.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 120,938 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,265 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 14.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Performance

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

NYSE:CTR opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s payout ratio is presently 172.79%.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

