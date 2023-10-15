Short Interest in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Decreases By 14.5%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 662,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 774,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 24.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Cosan Stock Performance

CSAN stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. Cosan has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cosan will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cosan

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

