Short Interest in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Expands By 55.1%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 366,200 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the September 15th total of 236,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 954,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datasea

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Datasea during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datasea in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datasea during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datasea Price Performance

DTSS opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.03. Datasea has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

