Short Interest in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Declines By 14.3%

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 961,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Expro Group Price Performance

Expro Group stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,077.50 and a beta of 1.07. Expro Group has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $396.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.91 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expro Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Expro Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Expro Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Expro Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expro Group

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $68,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,575,891 shares in the company, valued at $334,516,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $61,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,906.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $68,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,575,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,516,698.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,071,335 shares of company stock valued at $70,495,867. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Expro Group during the third quarter worth about $945,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 34,732 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 202.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 40,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 374.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 44,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.