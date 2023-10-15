Short Interest in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Declines By 40.4%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 332,900 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the September 15th total of 558,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of FARM stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.61. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $6.83.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.23). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 67.54% and a negative net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.20 million. Research analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $206,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 304,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,368.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the second quarter worth $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the first quarter worth $83,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

