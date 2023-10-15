Short Interest in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Drops By 17.0%

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded First Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial

First Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 19.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 35.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Financial by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 215,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 23,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,617. First Financial has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $396.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. First Financial had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

