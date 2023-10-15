Short Interest in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expands By 53.4%

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,760,000 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the September 15th total of 8,970,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Price Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

