Short Interest in Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Rises By 50.0%

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Heart Test Laboratories Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ HSCS opened at $0.38 on Friday. Heart Test Laboratories has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 4.24.

Get Heart Test Laboratories alerts:

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Heart Test Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Heart Test Laboratories by 547.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 161,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 136,844 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 47,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heart Test Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.