Short Interest in Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Rises By 50.0%

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Heart Test Laboratories Stock Down 4.9 %
NASDAQ HSCS opened at $0.38 on Friday. Heart Test Laboratories has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 4.24.
Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Heart Test Laboratories
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.
