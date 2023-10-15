Short Interest in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Grows By 19.8%

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the September 15th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties Stock Performance
Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 138.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 9.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Highwoods Properties
- How to Invest in Esports
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.