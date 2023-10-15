Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Decreases By 34.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 172,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSCT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 63,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,760. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $18.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

