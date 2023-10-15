Short Interest in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Rises By 50.0%

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $1,940,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 259.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.4% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IBBQ stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $16.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0412 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

