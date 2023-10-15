Short Interest in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Increases By 57.8%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the September 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
IFGL opened at $18.58 on Friday. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $113.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.
The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
