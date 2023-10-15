Short Interest in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Increases By 57.8%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the September 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

IFGL opened at $18.58 on Friday. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $113.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

About iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 532.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

