Short Interest in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Drops By 14.5%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,200 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 259,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 212,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $7.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Liberty Latin America had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LILA. Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.70 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

In related news, SVP John M. Winter sold 21,646 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $198,060.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 238,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 410,239 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,460,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,450,000 after buying an additional 280,428 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth about $2,265,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 224,884 shares in the last quarter. 15.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

