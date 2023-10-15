Short Interest in Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF) Declines By 25.5%

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nanofilm Technologies International Price Performance

Shares of NNFTF stock opened at C$2.52 on Friday. Nanofilm Technologies International has a 1 year low of C$2.52 and a 1 year high of C$2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.52.

Get Nanofilm Technologies International alerts:

Nanofilm Technologies International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides nanotechnology solutions in Singapore, China, Japan, and Vietnam. The company operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Industrial Equipment, Nanofabrication, and Sydrogen. The Advanced Materials segment offers advanced materials through surface solution services based on its vacuum coating technologies and processes.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanofilm Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanofilm Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.